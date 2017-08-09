Summer cooking camp teaches kids diversity

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing woman's family spearheads search
-
Smog to impact air quality through the weekend
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Reaction to choice for Portland's new police chief
-
Missing woman last seen at Keizer bar
-
Keizer police seek man in Woodburn woman's disappearance
-
Trump: N. Korea faces 'fire and fury' if threat persists
-
Sturgis: Inside the world's largest motorcycle rally
-
Monmouth man builds house with eclipse in mind
More Stories
-
House fire that killed 1-year-old caused by electrical faultAug. 9, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
These 13 Portland companies are hiring like crazyAug. 9, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
-
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'Aug. 9, 2017, 4:21 a.m.