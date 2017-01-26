Study: Suicide one of the top causes of deaths for millennials in Travis County

Sad man in empty room (Photo: lolostock, Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Travis County millennials, according to a study by the Austin Public Health's Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

This information may come as a surprise for some, but for others, it's a reality they're all too familiar with.

University of Texas student Melanie Brown had a friend who committed suicide in 2016. Brown said she had everything going for her, and she didn't see any warning signs.

"I was just shocked, my jaw literally dropped that's never happened to me before I mean I didn't know what to say," Brown said.

The report released earlier this month by Austin Public Health's Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit gives some insight on suicide and millennials. The study looked at county mortality counts from 2010 through 2014 and found that more residents between the ages of 15 and 34 died by suicide than any other age group. Millennials accounted for more than a quarter of recorded deaths by suicide in Travis County – 193 of 655. Accidents were the leading cause of death among Travis County residents from the ages 1 to 44.

"You have a lot of pressures, their school, their work, and coming out of college you need to have five years experience after four years," Brown said.

Laura Gold, Prevention Services Program Manager at Austin Integral Care says there isn't just one answer concerning the Public Health Department's report. A number of factors, some of those Brown mentioned, could cause an increase. Gold noted the warnings signs could be a drastic change in appetite, sleep, hygiene among other things.

"Giving away valuables items, steering away from family and friends, and not wanting to participate in social activities and also either starting or increasing any type of drug or alcohol use," Gold said.

There's not a day that goes by that Brown doesn't think about what happened to her friend. Brown says prevention is key.

"Don't be afraid to face what you are feeling because I think it's easier sometimes to just bury it down and think no one wants to hear about it and that it's not important but, it definitely is," Brown said.

Austin Integral Care has a number of resources such as a 24-hour crisis support, along with a psychiatric crisis urgent care. For more information, go here.

