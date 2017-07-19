WSU student leaders want to ban athletes convicted of sex crime

File image of Martin Stadium at WSU.

Student leaders at Washington State University are asking the school to adopt a policy that prevents the recruitment of any athlete who has been convicted of a sex-related crime.

They sent the request in a letter last month to WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Bill Moos.

The letter was signed by student body president Jordan Frost, graduate student association president Shane Reynolds, and student-athlete advisory committee president Abu Kamara.

The letter urges the university to avoid recruiting athletes who have pleaded guilty to or been convicted of dating violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual harassment, rape, sexual assault, or sexual violence.

Washington State University spokesman Phil Weiler says administrators are in the process of setting up a meeting with the student leaders.

