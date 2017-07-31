KGW
Close

Student driver crashes into church in Springfield

Associated Press , KGW 10:54 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A student driver crashed into an Oregon church after stepping on a minivan's accelerator instead of the brake.

Springfield police say the 20-year-old woman was practicing Sunday night in the parking lot of the Springfield Faith Center when she crashed through a wall, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Neither she nor the driving instructor was injured.

The Register-Guard reports it was the women's second time behind the wheel.

Authorities say gasoline poured from the car, prompting a call to a hazardous-materials team.

© 2017 Associated Press

KGW

Street closed after student driver in semi hits power pole in Gresham

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories