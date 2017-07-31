Student driver crashes into church in Springfield

student driver education (Photo: KGW)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A student driver crashed into an Oregon church after stepping on a minivan's accelerator instead of the brake.

Springfield police say the 20-year-old woman was practicing Sunday night in the parking lot of the Springfield Faith Center when she crashed through a wall, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Neither she nor the driving instructor was injured.

The Register-Guard reports it was the women's second time behind the wheel.

Authorities say gasoline poured from the car, prompting a call to a hazardous-materials team.

© 2017 Associated Press