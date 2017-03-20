Spring fever has gardeners and cyclists excited

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Two men dead in Vancouver shooting
-
Man shot at apartments in Northwest Portland
-
'Grimm' props estate sale
-
People worried about Meals on Wheels funding
-
Sun & changes go over well at Shamrock Run
-
Ark. teen has plans for 7.44 carat diamond found at state park
-
Person of interest named in Vanc. homicides
-
Portland to Seattle in 15 minutes: The Hyperloop
-
KGW Breaking Live Video
More Stories
-
Republicans modify Obamacare repeal bill to appease…Mar 20, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
-
Bottle refund jumps to 10 cents in Oregon on April 1Mar 20, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Protester wants Portland City Council held in…Mar 20, 2017, 7:50 p.m.