Watch: Boulder cleared from Oregon highway using explosives

When a 200-ton boulder toppled onto Highway 138 east of Roseburg, crews took an explosive approach to clearing the massive rock: Blasting it to smithereens.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews responded to the 12-foot rock on the highway east of Glide early Thursday morning. The rock and several other large, 50- to 100-ton pieces blocked the roadway for several hours until Roseburg contractor Weekly Bros. Inc. and blasting service Austin Powder reduced the massive rock to rubble.

ODOT officials expected one lane of the highway to reopen late Thursday night. Travelers driving from Interstate 5 to U.S. 97 during daylight hours are advised to use Oregon Route 58 or Oregon Route 62. More clean-up work is expected, and paving crews will be working on the roadway Friday and through the weekend.

ODOT officials said drivers can expect delays and traffic controls once the highway reopens.

