ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Police say a husband and wife, both 91, died when their vehicle drifted off a highway and into the North Umpqua River.

The agency says the Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Highway 138E in Roseburg when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car struck boulders before going down a steep embankment and into the river, where it came to a rest on its top, submerged in the water.

John and Elizabeth Staples of Tualatin died at the scene Monday.

