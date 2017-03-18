Trooper helps save two bald eagles in southern Oregon

Senior Trooper Paul Rushton helps a bald eagle (Photo: OSP)

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper helped save two bald eagles who appeared to be hurt in southern Oregon.

On March 9, Senior Trooper Paul Rushton responded to a report of two injured bald eagles lying together in a damp ravine in Gold Beach. The area the birds were located in had high winds and many trees, according to a Facebook post by Oregon State Police.

The bald eagles stuck in a damp ravine (Photo: OSP)

The landowners told Rushton they found the eagles there earlier that morning. Rushton safely loaded each eagle into an animal carrier and took them to Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center in Grants Pass to be examined.

Senior Trooper Paul Rushton helps a bald eagle (Photo: OSP)

It was determined that one of the birds had a small tear in its wing muscle but the other one was in good health.

Both are now doing well!

See the full Facebook post:

© 2017 KGW-TV