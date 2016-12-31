Sunken vessel removed from Coos Bay

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) - A 70-foot wood-hulled fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay in 2015 has been removed.

After months of planning and two weeks of work, Billeter Marine finished pulling the F/V Western from the water last week.

The Oregon State Marine Board secured a $55,000 grant from the NOAA Marine Debris Program in August. The project was titled "a partnership for the removal and prevention of abandoned and derelict fishing vessels along the Oregon Coast."

The 78-gross-ton Western was built in 1934. It sank near the Empire boat ramp.

Officials say abandoned and derelict vessels are a growing concern on the Oregon coast.