Stranded hiker rescued in southern Oregon

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - A Coast Guard team rescued a 40-year-old man who became stranded while on a hiking trip in southern Oregon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that the man had been last seen and heard from on Friday before a planned 45-mile hike in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

Authorities say during the hike he apparently came upon a swollen river and couldn't safely cross it. He said he didn't have supplies to make the return trip to his car so he stayed put.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon was requested to help in the search Wednesday morning and the crew quickly spotted the man.

The Coast Guard says he was in good condition when he was hoisted into the aircraft.

