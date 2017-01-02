Oregon teen dies after accidentally shooting himself on NYE

ambulance (Photo: KGW)

MERLIN, Ore. -- A 16-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself at his home on New Year's Eve.

At about 8:30 p.m., the boy accidentally shot himself while handling a gun, according to initial results of the investigation. Police said his parents were out of town and he had several friends over at the home on Robertson Bridge Road in Merlin.

The victim's friends called 911 and began CPR but the boy died before first responders arrived.

Police want to speak with several friends of the victim who left the scene before emergency crews arrived. Those who have information or were at the home at the time of the shooting are asked to call Oregon State Police at 541-776-6111.