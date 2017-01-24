Oregon man cited for blowing diesel smoke at marchers

Court Gavel Generic (Photo: KGW)

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has been accused of driving by a women's march and intentionally blasting diesel fumes at demonstrators.

Coos Bay police Capt. Chris Chapanar tells The World newspaper that Steven Bishop of Lakeside was cited Monday for unlawful visible emissions after he confessed.

The women's march in Coos Bay drew hundreds on Saturday. The night before, Bishop wrote on his Facebook page that there was supposed to be a riot, and "I hope all you diesel guys are ready to go blow black smoke."

He posted a video of diesel smoke that included the caption: "What the rioters are going to get tomorrow."

Reached by the newspaper, he initially denied being in town. Shown a photo of his truck at the march, he wrote that one of his buddies must've been driving it.

He later posted a photo of his $110 citation.

