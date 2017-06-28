Oregon man arrested after taking stranger's baby onto roof

File photo

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - Police in southern Oregon arrested a man accused of entering a home, grabbing a stranger's baby and taking the child onto a roof.



Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says the mother of the 13-month-old called 9-1-1 from home early Wednesday, saying she was injured while trying to protect her child from the man later identified as Brennan Stone of Klamath Falls.



Sheriff's deputies arrived and found Stone and the baby on a neighbor's roof.



Costello says Stone threw a brick and was talking irrationally, but two officers climbed to the roof and persuaded Stone to hand them the child. He was then arrested.



Costello says the Klamath Falls resident was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and unlawful use a weapon. A grand jury will hear testimony next week.

