Girlfriend arrested in man's killing; 3rd homicide in 6 days

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in Klamath Falls early Sunday.
Klamath County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that the death marks the third homicide handled by the county's major crimes team in the past six days.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. and found 25-year-old Tyler Balais dead. Police arrested Kassandra Imbert. She has a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Klamath County Circuit Court.
A juvenile relative was arrested in the killing of a 74-year-old Keno woman early Saturday.
And on Monday, a California man was arrested and accused of killing his younger brother in Bonanza, Oregon. A probable cause statement filed by Oregon State Police says 52-year-old Travis Kimball called 9-1-1 Monday to report that he stabbed his brother Troy Kimball, and then shot him.
