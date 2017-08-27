Evacuation warning issued for Crater Lake, as wildfire spreads within half a mile

Smoke covers Crater Lake National Park on Aug. 3. (Photo: Crater Lake National Park)

The Blanket Creek Fire spread within a half mile of Crater Lake National Park Sunday, resulting in a Level 1 evacuation for the park’s Mazama Village.

The evacuation warning means “get ready” but doesn’t require visitors to leave.

Mazama Village, which includes a campground, cabins, restaurant and store, is located in the southern area of the park near State Highway 62.

The evacuation warning doesn’t apply to Rim Village, park headquarters or Rim Road that are farther north and higher in elevation.

"Projected threats from the approaching fire indicate that there may be a need to evacuate in the future, however, there are no mandatory evacuations at this time,” a news release said.

The Blanket Creek Fire is 8,176 acres and was 76 percent contained. However, this weekend, “the fire reached and spotted across the Pacific Crest Trail in the Sky Lakes Wilderness within half a mile of the park,” fire reports said.

A different fire, the Spruce Lake Fire, is burning on the west side of Crater Lake and is 5,288 acres and 61 percent contained.

“Visitors are not at risk,” park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe said. "All roads in the park are open. All facilities and services in the park are open.

"A number of trails are closed because of the fires, but most popular day hiking trails are open."

Trail closures at Crater Lake:

Pacific Crest Trail, from the park boundary to Highway 62 and from the intersection of Dutton Creek Trail north to the North Entrance Road

Boundary Springs Trail

All of Bald Crater Loop Trail

Bert Creek Trail

Lightning Springs Trail

Union Peak Trail

Stuart Falls Trail

Pumice Flat Trail

