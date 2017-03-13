Dueling gas pipeline meetings canceled at Medford hotel

Part of a natural gas pipeline. (Photo: File)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A southern Oregon hotel wants no part of the controversy surrounding a proposed natural gas pipeline and export facility.



The Mail Tribune reports Jordan Cove LNG planned a March 23 open house at the Ramada Medford Hotel and Conference Center. The firm wanted to take comments and answer questions about the proposed the 232-mile-long pipeline.



Opponents, meanwhile, booked an adjacent room for an alternative open house to warn about what they see as the negative impacts.



Both sides expressed disappointment when the hotel canceled both reservations.



Jordan Cove spokesman Michael Hinrichs says supporters and opponents have treated each other with respect during the past 13 years and there have been no negative incidents.



The 3-foot diameter natural gas pipeline would cross Southern Oregon to an export terminal Jordan Cove would build north of Coos Bay. Jordan Cove must hold public meetings as part of its latest effort to win approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

