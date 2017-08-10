KGW
Close

Committee chooses spot for Umpqua memorial

Associated Press , KGW 5:57 PM. PDT August 10, 2017

WINCHESTER, Ore. (AP) — An Umpqua Community College subcommittee has agreed on a location for a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2015.

The News-Review reports the spot is on a small bluff behind Jackson Hall, overlooking a panoramic view of the North Umpqua River.

No decisions have been made about the design, but the committee has a couple architects in mind.

The committee is comprised of family members of the victims, as well as college and community representatives.

The gunman killed nine people and injured nine others at Snyder Hall before dying in a shootout with police.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories