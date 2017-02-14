KGW
Body found on beach near Coos Bay identified as victim of sneaker wave

Associated Press , KGW 1:25 PM. PST February 14, 2017

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) - A body that washed ashore on Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay, Oregon, has been identified as Jayson Thomas, a man who was swept out to sea last month while carrying his 3-year-old son.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says the body was discovered Saturday, and there is no evidence to suggest it was anything but an accidental drowning.

Thomas and the boy were on a beach along Oregon's southwest coast when a sneaker wave pulled them out to sea. The toddler's body has not been recovered.

