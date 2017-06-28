6-year-old found in car trunk critically injured in Medford

life flight generic helicopter web (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy in southern Oregon was flown to a hospital after his parents discovered him in the trunk of a car, suffering from a heat-related illness.

Medford NBC station KOBI reports the boy was found alive Tuesday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital and soon transferred to Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland.

He remains in critical condition.

It's unknown how long the boy was in the trunk of the car, or why he was in the trunk.

Neighbors called the family "very loving."

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Temperatures in Medford reached 89 degrees on Tuesday. Cars can quickly heat to many degrees over air temperature on hot days.



