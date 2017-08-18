'Solidarity with Charlottesville' rally planned in downtown Portland

A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those who died and were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thousands of people are expected in downtown Portland Friday evening for an “Eclipse Hate: Solidarity with Charlottesville” rally.

Local activist group Portland’s Resistance, who organized many of the post-election protests in Portland last year, is leading the rally at the Salmon Street Fountain on Southwest Naito Parkway. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

“The peaceful rally and march will be held in solidarity with the community of Charlottesville, Virginia, after the recent acts of domestic terrorism by white supremacists left one person dead and dozens injured,” Portland’s Resistance leader Gregory McKelvey said in a press release.

McKelvey says the rally “will feature speakers, music, collaborative banner making, and is intended to display the strength of Portland’s community in response to the threat of violent, white supremacist terrorism.”

McKelvey said similarly to Charlottesville, Portland is healing from a deadly white supremacist attack. In May, police said Jeremy Christian stabbed three people, two fatally, during an anti-Muslim tirade on a TriMet MAX train.

“Like Charlottesville, Portland has recently faced tragedy at the hands of white supremacy, with a hate crime that targeted two young women, left two men dead and one critically injured," McKelvey said.

Nearly 2,000 people have said on Facebook they will attend the rally. Another 5,000 people said they were interested.

Portland police have not said what their involvement in the event will be.

Portland’s Resistance said they have not been in contact with police and “we would not pay for our First Amendment rights nor would we coordinate with them.”

Furthermore, Portland’s Resistance said if there is a police presence, they hope it’s for protection.

“We hope that for the safety of our participants, the police have little to no presence today and if they do show up that they come with the intention of protecting the community from right wing attacks rather than violently suppressing our speech,” the group said in a Facebook post on Friday.

