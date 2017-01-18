KGW
Snow turns to slush for metro area drivers

Portland streets a slushy mess

Tim Gordon, KGW 12:59 PM. PST January 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The big thaw is on, but getting around the Portland area was still a challenge in places on Wednesday.

Although it is compacted, snow and ice is giving way to slush and pooling water, with mild temperatures and plenty of rain falling. Most school districts returned to some level of opening today, most with two hour late starts.

And many people made it out and about for the first time since the snow started falling a week ago.

