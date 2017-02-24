Snow falling along the Coast Range

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
KGW forecast 11 p.m. 2-23-17
-
West Linn cop on leave over Facebook posts
-
White House on legal recreational pot
-
NW Children's theater fights property sale
-
deputies confiscate meth, heroin from 2 homes
-
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
-
Officers justified in Christmas night shooting
-
Thieves target drones, remote control cars
-
RAW: DAPL protesters burn structures
More Stories
-
Snow showers but chance of accumulation slim in…Feb 23, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Full list of school closures, delaysDec. 7, 2016, 10:03 p.m.
-
Legal pot businesses struggle to compete with black marketFeb 23, 2017, 1:31 p.m.