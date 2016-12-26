Snow coming to Cascades, coast passes, Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A winter storm warning for the North Oregon and South Washington Cascades begins at 6 p.m. Monday night through Tuesday.

Snow levels will fall to 1,500 feet overnight, rising to 2,500 Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 12 inches will fall, possibly 24 inches. West to southwest winds will gust to 35 mph creating blowing, drifting snow.

As much as five inches of snow may fall in the Columbia Gorge overnight, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for the Gorge.

An advisory has also been issued for the North Coast Range for noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Snow will fall at about 1,000 feet in the afternoon, rising to 2,000 in the evening. Up to four inches of snow may fall above 1,500 feet.