Slide near Oso closes SR 530 at milepost 36

A landslide blocked all lanes of State Route 530 at milepost 36 near Oso. (Photo: KING)

State Route 530 closed both directions Friday night after a slide near the highway blocked all lanes.

Washington State Patrol reported the slide about 8 p.m. between mileposts 35 and 36 near Oso.

SR 530 will be closed all night, according to Arlington Fire.

No homes have been impacted and no injuries have been reported, according to fire crews.

One house is in the path of the slide, and residents have been notified, according to volunteer fire crews. However, some homes near Whitman Road may be evacuated as a precaution. Crews are still assessing the area.

The size of the slide is "unknown," Arlington Firefighters Local 3728 wrote in a Facebook post, but "it doesn't sound significant at this time."

The slide is one mile west of the 2014 Oso landslide that killed 43 people and destroyed 49 homes and structures.

© 2017 KING-TV