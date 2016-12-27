Sky lanterns outlawed starting Jan. 1

Sky Lantern (Photo: Thinkstock)

Beginning Jan. 1, it will be illegal to release sky lanterns into the air in Oregon. The lanterns are also known as Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, wish lanterns or aerial luminaries.

A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the air and be carried off by the wind.

"Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard to people, property, and the environment," said Oregon Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple in a press release. "Once released you have no control over where they may land. They could end up on someone's rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire."

Releasing a sky lantern will be a Class A violation subject to a maximum fine of $2,000.