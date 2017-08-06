Competing rallies wrap up peacefully in Portland

Protesters gather at Lownsdale Square in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo: Taylor Viydo, KGW)

App users: Click here to view

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There were a few skirmishes that prompted Portland police to issue warnings, but in the end, two competing rallies ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Portland.

Despite some yelling and a few fights between the two groups, the protests remained mostly calm.

Police warned that they would arrest anyone who was breaking the law after fighting broke out Sunday afternoon during the two events, one a pro-Trump and the other a Antifa (anti-facist) rally, along the waterfront in Portland.

THE LATEST: Follow KGW-TV reporter Taylor Viydo on Twitter for live updates

At about 3 p.m., Portland Police announced over a loudspeaker to the separate groups that anyone fighting would be subject to arrest.

Portland Police giving a warning over a loud speaker. Warns against illegal activity. pic.twitter.com/9gh6f85rdi — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) August 6, 2017

Police also warned that they were observing both in person and over a video feed, so anyone involved in illegal activity would be subject to arrest Sunday or at a later date.

Police continue to observe in person and over video feed. People involved in unlawful activity are subject to arrest today or a later date. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 6, 2017

The group started moving up Salmon Street at about 3:15 p.m. and gathered at Lownsdale Square.

Right now. Both sides mostly yelling st each other. Event is contained inside Lownsdale square. pic.twitter.com/TqVVQfD38F — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) August 6, 2017

At about 3:50 p.m., the group started heading back to Salmon Street Springs. Police tweeted that the crowd size was decreasing but they would continue to monitor.

Gibson just thanked the group for coming. The march appears to have wrapped up. People are still standing around though. Police will monitor — Taylor Viydo (@TaylorViydoKGW) August 6, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV