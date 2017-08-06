KGW
Competing rallies wrap up peacefully in Portland

Jared Cowley, KGW 4:27 PM. PDT August 06, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There were a few skirmishes that prompted Portland police to issue warnings, but in the end, two competing rallies ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Portland.

Despite some yelling and a few fights between the two groups, the protests remained mostly calm.

Police warned that they would arrest anyone who was breaking the law after fighting broke out Sunday afternoon during the two events, one a pro-Trump and the other a Antifa (anti-facist) rally, along the waterfront in Portland.

At about 3 p.m., Portland Police announced over a loudspeaker to the separate groups that anyone fighting would be subject to arrest.

Police also warned that they were observing both in person and over a video feed, so anyone involved in illegal activity would be subject to arrest Sunday or at a later date.

The group started moving up Salmon Street at about 3:15 p.m. and gathered at Lownsdale Square.

At about 3:50 p.m., the group started heading back to Salmon Street Springs. Police tweeted that the crowd size was decreasing but they would continue to monitor.

