Skier from The Dalles missing on Mt. Hood

Mt Hood Meadows Base Cam - 7:35 am March 8, 2017

HOOD RIVER, Ore. -- A 57-year-old skier from The Dalles is missing on Mt. Hood, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Family members reported Steve Leavitt missing at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. His ski pass was last scanned at a Mt. Hood Meadows chair lift at 11:20 a.m.

Search efforts began Tuesday evening and lasted into the early morning hours, according to HRCSO Patrol Sgt. Pete Hughes.

"Weather overnight was treacherous with high winds and rain that developed for about three hours, followed by snow," Hughes said. "About a foot of snow has fallen since 11:00 a.m. yesterday."

He said search teams, including the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, resumed the effort after sunrise Wednesday.

