PORTLAND, Ore. – A deep sinkhole closed a street in Southeast Portland Tuesday morning.

The sinkhole happened sometime early Tuesday morning at Southeast 49th Avenue and Rhone Street, near Creston Elementary School.

The sinkhole appeared when a garbage truck drove down the street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. The truck's rear wheel fell through the asphalt but the truck's momentum caused it to clear the hole. No one was hurt.

The street is closed through Friday. The Bureau of Environmental Services said a sewer replacement project, originally planned for July 2017, was moved up to January to put a long-term solution in place.

The hole is 16 feet deep and 4 feet wide, according to Diane Dulken, spokeswoman for the bureau.

Daylight photos of the sinkhole, about 12 to 18 feet deep in SE Portland. Posted by KGW's Rachael Rafanelli on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Sewer service was still intact in the area.