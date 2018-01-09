Stolen car suspect fires shots at Clackamas Co. deputies; bullet hits patrol car

Clackamas County Sheriff deputy's car shot at (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- A stolen car suspect fired shots at Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies while trying to run away from them Tuesday night.

At 7:30 p.m., deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Oregon City Shopping Center. After investigating, deputies learned the car was reported stolen out of Canby, according to Oregon City police.

Two people were inside the car, a man and a woman. When more deputies arrived, the man got out of the car and began running, police said. While running, he fired shots at deputies with at least one bullet hitting a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office patrol car. No law enforcement officers were hit. Witnesses at a nearby Shari's restaurant reported hearing 2-4 gunshots.

Deputies did not return fire, police said. The suspect tripped while running away and deputies took him into custody. He has not been identified.

The woman in the car was being questioned by Oregon City police, who is conducting the investigation.

