Shooting inside Crystal Ballroom early Saturday morning

Crystal Ballroom music venue (Photo: file)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Concertgoers at the Crystal Ballroom in downtown Portland had a frightening experience just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a suspect reportedly fired a gun inside the popular music venue.

The shooting happened during a D.J. Quick and Scarface concert. Police said no injuries were reported.

Portland police responded to the reported shooting at 12:41 a.m. Arriving officers did not find any victims.

Officials believe the suspect left the Crystal Ballroom immediately after firing the gun, and an argument may have broken out before the shooting.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10-inch-tall black man in his 30s, wearing a striped shirt. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

