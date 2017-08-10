KGW
Close

Ship captain suspended for collisions during Flugtag traffic jam

Boaters dispute Portland Spirit navigation during Flugtag

Associated Press , KGW 11:56 AM. PDT August 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A judge has suspended the captain of the Portland Spirit cruise ship for running into other boats during a traffic jam that forced the shutdown of the Redbull Flugtag competition two years ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday an administrative law judge for the U.S. Coast Guard ruled Lowell Gillespie Jr. violated a navigation rule by failing to take appropriate actions to avoid collisions during the Aug. 1, 2015, event.

Gillespie's merchant mariner credentials were suspended for a month and he will be on probation for a year following the suspension.

About 90,000 people gathered onshore and in the water that year for the Flugtag, a contest that had teams propel their home-made flying machines off a 28-foot platform above the Willamette River to see how far they could go.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Portland Spirit will appeal Coast Guard ruling from Flugtag incident

KGW

Flugtag ends early after Coast Guard revokes permit

KGW

Red Bull's Flugtag took over Portland Saturday

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories