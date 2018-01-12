TIGARD, Ore. – For the second time in a nearly a week, a stranger driving a white van approached a student in the Tigard-Tualatin School District and offered a ride home from school.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

The district said the most recent incident occurred Thursday, January 11. A girl was walking home from Templeton Elementary School when a white man driving a white van with tinted windows approached her near Inez Street and 93rd Avenue in Tigard.

The man asked the student if she wanted a ride home. She immediately ran home and told her parents, who contacted Tigard police.

Police said the incident was similar to an encounter on Jan. 3, when a boy walking home from Mary Woodward Elementary was offered a ride and toys by a man in a white van.

The school district is asking parents to talk to their children about strangers and safety.

Anyone who sees a similar vehicle in the Tigard area near a school is asked to call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-COPS (2677) or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

© 2018 KGW-TV