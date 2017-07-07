Search underway in SE Portland for 2 robbery suspects

Police search for two armed robbers in Southeast Portland after they crashed this car near Holgate and 112th on July 7, 2017. (KGW Sky8) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police tactical teams are searching an area in Southeast Portland for two armed robbers.

Following a robbery, officers saw a car speeding away from the scene. It crashed near Southeast 112th Avenue and Boise Street.

The search area includes Holgate Boulevard to Boise Street and 112th to 115th avenues.

The suspects are described as one white, one black, both shorter.

They are suspected of robbing the 82nd Avenue Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. One was armed with a knife and the other with a handgun.

Police tactical teams search for two armed robbers in Southeast Portland on July 7, 2017. (Tim Gordon/KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

House to house search for 2 robbery suspects, SE 112 to 115, Boise Holgate. Suspects may be armed w fun and knife. Stay inside. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/NbtR9SDdXp — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) July 7, 2017

