Search related to Kyron Horman disappearance underway in NW Portland

KGW 1:02 PM. PDT July 30, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are conducting an active search Sunday in Portland related to the Kyron Horman disappearance.

Sunday's search is a continuation of a search from a couple weeks ago, said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon White. Over the past few months, search and rescue crews have quietly conducted searches in connection with the Horman investigation.

During Sunday's search, Northwest Springville Road will be closed between Skyline Boulevard and Northwest 128th Avenue.

Neighbors told KGW that deputies are rappelling down steep, blackberry covered hillsides, leading to a stream. Another neighbor said deputies asked for permission before they started combing unexamined properties one at a time, marking the properties with tape once they're done.

Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. Local police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers scoured the wooded areas around Kyron’s home and his school, but he was never found. He was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance.

No arrests have been made in the case

This is a developing story and will be updated.

