Search for two overdue hikers in Marion County

ELKHORN, Ore. – Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers are searching for two overdue hikers in the Opal Creek recreation area.

The hikers, a 21-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, did not return from a day hike on Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The couple texted family members at around 5:40 p.m., saying they might need help if the family did not hear from them again by midnight.

The hikers have “adequate supplies” with them, deputies said. The two are described as avid hikers. Their names have not been released.

Searchers may use air support to help find the couple.

