Search for overdue hiker from Salem

Daniel Moung (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say search and rescue teams have been deployed to try and locate an overdue hiker from Salem.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says their search and rescue teams were deployed Friday afternoon when 40-year-old Daniel Moung didn't return to the Elk Horn Ridge Trail Head.

The sheriff's office says Moung planned to hike Thursday and stay overnight in an extremely steep area that was hit Thursday night with a lightning storm and strong winds.

Searchers are concerned because Moung, who is an experienced hiker, has a form of autism and diabetes that requires medication.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone hiking in the area who may have seen Moung to call 503-588-5032.

