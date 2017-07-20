SE Portland neighbors told to shelter in place for robber search

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Tactical police have cordoned off a neighborhood in Southeast Portland in a search for an armed robber.

The suspect is thought to be somewhere in the area of Southeast 68th Avenue and Rhone Street. Residents have been told via emergency communications to shelter in place.

The suspect is thought to have robbed a man in Clackamas County in an unspecified location. Police used evidence obtained at the robbery to come to the SE Portland intersection about 4:50 a.m. in search of a green SUV.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 foot 3 and wearing a black top with white logos and black skinny jeans.

© 2017 KGW-TV