Legos are like gold for criminals
Parents of rescued toddler upset, confused after son taken into custody
President Trump could issue revised travel ban order as soon as Tuesday
13 protesters arrested at 'Not My Presidents Day' rally in Portland
Updated 6:49 PM. PST
This month is now Portland's 2nd-wettest FebruaryThis month is now Portland's 2nd-wettest February PORTLAND, Ore. -- A heavy weather system dumped nearly a half-inch of rain at Portland International Airport Monday morning, pushing the February total to 9.12" as of 7:30 a.m.
- 5 hours ago
Man shot, wounded at Southeast Portland businessMan shot, wounded at Southeast Portland business PORTLAND, Ore. – A business owner shot and wounded a man after a dispute and confrontation at his Southeast Portland insurance company Monday afternoon.
- 3 hours ago
Movers and Makers: Hillockburn Farm soapsMovers and Makers: Hillockburn Farm soaps If you visit many craft fairs, you will no doubt see at least a few people selling handmade soap. Rebecca Kaihani could be one of them.
- 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Nam airport attack caught on camKim Jong Nam airport attack caught on cam Video released Monday appears to show the moment that Kim Jong Nam was attacked and killed in a Malaysian airport.
- 14 hours ago
Woman fights off naked intruder at apartment complexWoman fights off naked intruder at apartment complex PORTLAND, Ore -- Police arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday morning after he allegedly stripped naked, forced his way into a woman's apartment and grabbed her in front of her two young children.
- 1 hour ago
KGW weather forecastKGW weather forecast Steady rain is rolling back north across Oregon now, and will continue into the morning hours. The storm that's bringing the rain will move across the state and take the steady rain with it. Rainfall in the Portland area will be lighter than the last several storms, likely between .10 and .25 inches. Rain turns to showers and sunbreaks Tuesday afternoon.
- 1 hour ago
Photos: Inside a Lego thief's operationPhotos: Inside a Lego thief's operation
- 8 hours ago
Missing soldier Will Naugle found dead in SE PortlandMissing soldier Will Naugle found dead in SE Portland HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. -- The family of soldier Will Naugle, who went missing in late January, confirmed on Monday that he was found dead on Sunday night.
- 9 hours ago
2-year-old boy placed in child protective custody2-year-old boy placed in child protective custody River, the 2-year-old boy who was found early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland, has been placed in protective custody "out of concern for the child's welfare and safety at home," Portland Police said.
- 10 hours ago
Police seek help finding Vancouver boy missing since Feb. 4Police seek help finding Vancouver boy missing since Feb. 4 VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who hasn't been seen since Feb. 4 at his home in Vancouver.
- 11 hours ago
Wash Co. Sheriff's Office issues citations if you ignore 'road closed' signsWash Co. Sheriff's Office issues citations if you ignore 'road closed' signs HILLSBORO, Ore. – Don't drive past the "road closed" barriers. That's the message from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office already issued 54 citations to people who ignored the road closed signs. That's a $260 ticket.
- 11 hours ago
Trump appoints McMaster his new national security adviserTrump appoints McMaster his new national security adviser President Trump said Monday that retired Gen. H.R. McMaster will be his new national security adviser, replacing the dismissed Michael Flynn.
- 12 hours ago
Obama ranked as 12th best president by historians in new C-SPAN poll
U.S. deploys carrier to contentious South China Sea
Trump explains odd rally reference to Sweden terror attack
New DHS guidelines outline tougher stance on illegal immigrants
Anti-Trump demonstrators finding wealth of options in once-apathetic Miami
Trump again attacks media at campaign-style rally in Florida
From auction block to handcuffs: How a couple was jailed after a legal purchase
McCain defends a free press: 'That's how dictators get started'
Norma McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
Mayo Clinic announces first facial transplant surgery
Who counts as black?
FDA: Improper use of Neti Pots could lead to brain-eating amoebas
Man convicted in Canada's deadliest mass killing is free
Senate confirms Scott Pruitt for EPA chief amid last-minute drama
Indonesia police chief: Woman tricked into North Korean assassination
WWE Hall of Famer George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79
'Best by' vs. 'sell by': If you're confused over food labels, you're not alone
Ohio couple announces pregnancy with the funniest photo
Mom makes desperate plea as one of her twins slips away
Defamation case against Bill Cosby dismissed
45 mins ago 11:50 p.m.
SE Portland business owner fatally shoots man during confrontation over property
1 hour ago 11:15 p.m.
1 hour ago 11:20 p.m.
4 hour ago 9:02 p.m.
4 hour ago 8:32 p.m.
5 hour ago 7:39 p.m.
53 mins ago 11:43 p.m.
6 hour ago 6:46 p.m.
6 hour ago 6:49 p.m.
6 hour ago 6:43 p.m.
6 hour ago 6:40 p.m.
Business
9 hour ago 3:19 p.m.
10 hour ago 2:12 p.m.
11 hour ago 1:32 p.m.
12 hour ago 12:58 p.m.
