San Antonio photographer offering free photos to police officers

Photo Courtesy of Heather Roberts Photography (Photo: Heather Roberts Photography, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of the men and women in blue who risk their lives to keep San Antonio safe, one photographer is offering free photo sessions to them and their families.

Heather Roberts is offering the free sessions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 8.

On the Facebook event, she wrote that she experienced the officer-involved shooting that took the life of SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno and injured SAPD Officer Julio Cavazos firsthand. Roberts told KENS 5 she lives at the apartments near where the shooting took place.

Roberts said all you have to do is arrive in uniform. She said sessions will be 10 minutes long and officers will receive five images in an online gallery.

All SAPD officers and their family members are welcome. Roberts said to message her to arrange an appointment.

