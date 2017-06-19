Scene of deadly double shooting off Lancaster Drive.

SALEM, Ore. – Two people are dead after a double shooting outside a pool hall on Lancaster Drive near Market Street. Police were called out for the double shooting just before 11 Sunday night. The first officers on scene found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Heritage Square center.

Police detained a man shortly after the shooting, on nearby Tierra Street but they are not saying if the man was arrested or is connected to the shootings.

A Salem police press release said the investigation is in its early stages, and no further information was available.

