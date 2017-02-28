Salem approves 'inclusive city' resolution

Salem City Council approved the resoltion Monday night. (Photo: Jonathan Bach , Statesman Journal, KGW)

Supporters of a resolution making Oregon’s capital an “inclusive city” crowded into city council chambers Monday for what turned out to be an emotional meeting of officials and members of the public.

Under the resolution, Salem would not allow city resources to be used to enforce federal immigration law. Councilors voted unanimously to pass the resolution.

The resolution brought forth by Councilor Tom Andersen resembled the idea of sanctuary cities, which have come into the spotlight following the election of President Donald Trump. Andersen appeared to be moved to tears as he thanked people for coming to the meeting.

The move was largely symbolic, as Oregon law right now prohibits state resources being used to enforce federal immigration law. A resolution at the political heart of this Pacific Northwestern state nonetheless sends a strong signal.

While critics voiced their opposition, supporter after supporter stepped up to lend their voice to the passage of the resolution.

The testimony seemed for a time to take the focus in the chambers off a major police facility resolution councilors were set to vote on Monday.

When people in the room were asked to raise their hands if they were there for the inclusive city resolution, most did.

The resolution sends the immigrant and refugee communities a message: “We’re here for you in spirit,” said Jose Gonzalez in his testimony.

Gregg Peterson, a contender for the city's only open council seat, spoke to the increasing diversity of his part of town, northeast Salem.

"I want you to look around the room and recognize: these are your neighbors," he said.

Public remarks Monday came after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this month signaled a federal crackdown on illegal immigration, and the next half a year could see an uptick in deportations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Following Trump’s ascension to the top U.S. political office, some Oregon law enforcement officials restated their compliance with state law that stops those kinds of agencies from using their resources to find or seize people who are only breaking the law by being in the country illegally.

"We do not enforce immigration laws," Salem Police Chief Jerry Moore said Monday, later adding, "We need a community that isn’t afraid to call their police department."

In an interview during a brief recess, Councilor Andersen spoke to the difference between his resolution and an actual sanctuary city.

"It's pretty much the same thing, but when you actually look at sanctuary city, at that point, the city says, 'We are going take people in and protect them,' and we did everything but that," he said. "And part of it was, I wanted to get a unanimous vote tonight, and that's what we got. And so I'm proud of the council for all coming together."

Separately, city councilors on Monday voted unanimously to put a ballot measure to voters this May for a $61.8 million police facility.

City Hall is asking taxpayers to foot the bill for the police department's new headquarters. For example, a person with a $200,000 house would pay $52 per year or $4.33 per month for the facility, according to the city.

That's based on the city's tax rate of 26 cents for every $1,000 of property's assessed value.

Monday's meeting followed weeks of build-up as councilors decided the best tack to take in presenting a new police facility measure to voters.

The new police facility measure takes off some $20 million from a ballot measure voters shot down last November. The new facility's size has yet to be sorted out. Other proposals that didn't break $70 million had sizes of 115,000 square feet and 127,000 square feet.

(© 2017 KGW)