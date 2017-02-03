KGW
Close
Weather Alert 30 weather alerts
Close

Safeway at Jantzen Beach evacuated; suspect in custody

KGW 6:40 PM. PST February 03, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Safeway grocery store at Jantzen Beach in Portland was evacuated Friday evening after a man claimed to have a gun and locked himself in the manager's office, police said. 

According to Chris Burley with Portland police, officers talked with the man over the phone. The man asked that the store be evacuated and it was, Burley said. 

The man then exited the manager's office and police took him into custody. 

No gun was seen, Burley said. 

This report will be updated. 

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories