Safeway at Jantzen Beach evacuated; suspect in custody

Safeway at Janzen Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Safeway grocery store at Jantzen Beach in Portland was evacuated Friday evening after a man claimed to have a gun and locked himself in the manager's office, police said.

According to Chris Burley with Portland police, officers talked with the man over the phone. The man asked that the store be evacuated and it was, Burley said.

The man then exited the manager's office and police took him into custody.

No gun was seen, Burley said.

This report will be updated.

