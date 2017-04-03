Rose Festival Half Marathon will return this year

rosefestival.org

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One year after the Rose Festival Half Marathon was canceled because of a lack of Portland Police Bureau officers to cover it, the event is returning to the festival this year.

The half marathon, scheduled for Sunday, May 28, will have a new course in Beaverton. A press release about the event says the route "gives runners a mix of wide boulevards, tree-lined neighborhoods and wetland trails."

The course begins at Southridge High School, winds through the Greenway neighborhood, up Hall Boulevard toward the south part of Old Town Beaverton and along the Fanno Creek Greenway trail. It will finish back at Southridge High.

There will be childcare for running parents. Sign up for a free account here and see what childcare options are available here.

Sign up to be a volunteer here.

COURSE MAP: Rose Festival Half Marathon

