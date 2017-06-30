Driver dies in rollover crash on NE Marine Drive

One driver died in the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person died in a crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles Friday afternoon in Northeast Portland.

An SUV collided with the semi-truck and rolled down an embankment near Northeast Marine Drive and 148th Avenue, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, according to police. The other two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

Police closed Northeast Marine Drive between 122nd and 162nd Avenues due to the crash investigation. They also closed 148th Avenue from Airport Way to Marine Drive.

The closure will continue for several hours, police say. Drivers should avoid the area.

The police bureau's major crash team is investigating.

