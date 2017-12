Rollover crash on Highway 217 in Tigard (Photo: Tigard police)

TIGARD, Ore. – At least one person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed southbound Highway 217.

The crash was reported at around 5 p.m. All southbound lanes were reopened at 6 p.m.

A woman was extricated from the vehicle, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately released.

