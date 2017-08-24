Rock climber dies after fall in Oregon City

(Photo: Taylor Viydo)

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a climber died while scaling rocks near a highway in Oregon City.

Clackamas Fire officials have yet to release much information about Thursday's incident, but the agency says two people were climbing when it occurred, and one of them died.

Both were wearing climbing harnesses.

Crews were trying to recover the body late Thursday morning.

