KGW
Close

Rock climber dies after fall in Oregon City

Associated Press , KGW 11:46 AM. PDT August 24, 2017

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a climber died while scaling rocks near a highway in Oregon City.

Clackamas Fire officials have yet to release much information about Thursday's incident, but the agency says two people were climbing when it occurred, and one of them died.

Both were wearing climbing harnesses.

Crews were trying to recover the body late Thursday morning.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories