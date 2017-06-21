Road rage: Subaru rams Jeep trying pass on shoulder

A Subaru hit a Jeep three times when the Jeep tried to pass on the shoulder during heavy traffic. Photo: Washington State Patrol.

Road rage took over when a Subaru driver rammed into a Jeep that was passing on the shoulder to avoid a traffic jam in Kent on Tuesday.

A backed-up railroad crossing had created a slowdown on State Route 516 about 1:20 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. Some cars were driving on the shoulder, which upset the Subaru driver, Johnson said.

The driver decided to take matters into her own hands.

The Subaru driver, a woman in her early 30s, saw a Jeep coming up on the shoulder, so she maneuvered her car so it was half on the shoulder and half in the right-hand lane, blocking the Jeep.

This caused the Jeep to drive off the shoulder onto a grassy area and then back up on the shoulder. The Subaru responded by running into the Jeep three times.

Both drivers were cited with negligent driving in the second degree, which is a $550 infraction.

Johnson said the Jeep shouldn’t have been driving on the shoulder, but the Subaru also shouldn’t have gone to the extent it did.

“Let us do the law enforcement,” Johnson said.

