Rising Columbia River leads to dangers in the water

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Multnomah County Sheriff's River Patrol is warning boaters of increased debris in the Columbia River as the water level continues to rise.

The river is several inches above minor flood stage; the result of all that rain and snow melt.

"You have all this water moving down, it's got to go somewhere... that creates in some cases a current twice and strong as we're used to seeing this time of year," said Lt. Chad Gaidos.

The swift current is sweeping up debris and creating increased hazards for boaters.

Meantime, up the river, it's not rising water but falling hillsides causing problems.

Drivers heading along the Historic Columbia River Highway west of Multnomah Falls are running into road blocks.

Last week, the heavy rain triggered four landslides in that area.

In Portland, a stretch of West Burnside Road near Skyline Boulevard also remains closed because of a large landslide that happened there last week.

PBOT says it will stay closed through at least 4 p.m. Friday.

And according to ODOT, the high water is also leading to more bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge.

