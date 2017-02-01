KGW
Rescuers search for man in Columbia River after kayak found adrift

KGW 4:15 PM. PST February 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Rescue crews searched for a missing person in the Columbia River after a red kayak was found adrift near the Big Eddy Marina in Portland.

Rescuers said they were looking for a man in the water, but the river’s current was too dangerous for divers.

Crews tried to use an underwater camera, but the choppy conditions hampered visibility. 

 

 

