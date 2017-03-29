Reports: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting on Capitol Hill

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting reportedly happened near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to WUSA9 Bruce Leshan.

Leshan is reporting that the officer-involved shooting happened near the Capitol and Botanical Gardens. D.C. police told WUSA9 shots were fired but nobody was hit.

CBS News reports that police opened fire on a suspect who crashed into a police cruiser outside of a house office building.

A police presence can be seen in the area, according to WUSA9's digital director, Sonia Dasgupta. Police have apparently blocked off the road by the Botanical Gardens.

WUSA9's Mike Valerio reports the suspect is now in custody.





